Cleveland wrestlers win state title

“Our wrestlers finished in a commanding first place overall with a 338 lead over the second place team, Wave Wrestling, who had 315 tournament team points,” said Bosken . “Further, in the stand-alone divisions, Higher Calling took first place in the 3-4th grade division (midget), first place in the 5-6th grade division (juniors), and first place in the 7-8th grade division (middle-school).”

Bosken said the club had 55 kids from the state participate in the state tournament - up from 29 a year ago – and had a historical record of 33 state placers, 18 finalists, and 12 champs.

Along with purchasing a bus for Higher Calling, the Allan Jones Foundation and CIC act as the primary funders of the club, paying for whatever needs arise. This enables those who aren't financially able to wrestle to do so through a matching program. The company was the sole funder of the team's trip to the recent state tournament in Franklin to see the Blue Raiders win another state title.

Bosken said the Foundation matches every dollar the wrestlers raise.

Joseph Uhorchuk , 50lb bantam state champion

Ethan Uhorchuk , 50lb midget state champion

Tucker Smith, 65lb midget state champion

Caleb Uhorchuk , 60lb junior state champ

Trae McDaniel, 75lb junior 2x state champion

Cody Chittum, 85lb junior state champion

Garrett Bowers, 85lb middle school state champion

Logan Whiteside, 110lb state champion

Austin Sweeney, 120lb state champion

Russell Barry, 125lb state champion

Scott Jones, 160lb state champion

Caleb Flickner, 220lb state champion

