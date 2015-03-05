Snow delay: TN lawmakers move floor votes to next week

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Enough members of the Tennessee House and Senate have braved the winter storm gripping the state to hold their scheduled floor sessions at the Capitol, but decided to move the balance of their bills to next week because of heavy absences.

Seventy of 99 House members were in attendance, as were 23 of 33 senators. That was enough for a quorum in both chambers, but leaders decided to shift the bulk of their calendars to Monday's floor sessions.

In closing the upper chamber's floor session, Senate Speaker Pro Tempore had some advice for colleagues heading home for the weekend: "Be safe, everyone."

It's the second winter storm to put a hold on proceedings this year. The House two weeks ago put off two floor sessions because of ice and snow.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.