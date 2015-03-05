Delta jet from ATL skids off runway in New York

A Delta MD-8 plane from Atlanta skidded off the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York Thursday. NBC New York photo

(NBC New York) - An aircraft skidded on the runway at LaGuardia Airport and crashed into a fence as it tried to land amid a blinding wintry mix Thursday morning, Port Authority officials and sources familiar with the situation tell NBC 4 New York.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the Delta plane, an MD-88 headed to New York from Atlanta, Georgia, when it slid off the runway around 11 a.m. MD-88 planes seat 149 passengers. The airport shut down all of its runways immediately after the skid.

No serious injuries have been reported, according to a Federal Aviation Administration official. The FAA acknowledged the skid in a statement and referred questions about passengers to the airline and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Photos posted to Twitter and other social media showed the tail of the plane dipping into the snow; the nose was pointed upward and appeared to be damaged.

Other photos showed the front of the plane smashed through the fence as passengers climbed out onto a wing and trudged through snow to safety. Video posted to Instagram from Giants tight end Larry Donnell, who said that he had been on the flight, shows orderly exits as passengers respond to directions from officials in orange reflective vests.

Delta couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Less than 3 inches of snow had fallen in New York at the time of the accident, but whipping winds, sleet and snowflakes combined to hamper visibiliy and make paved surfaces slippery.