Supreme Court schedules argument in same-sex marriage case For A - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Supreme Court schedules argument in same-sex marriage case For April 28

Posted: Updated:

(NBC News) - The Supreme Court has set April 28 as the date for historic arguments on gay marriage.

The justices agreed in January to definitively answer whether the Constitution allows states to ban same-sex marriage. A ruling is expected by the end of the term in late June.

The court granted cases from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. It will decide whether states can refuse to issue marriage licenses to gay couples and whether they can refuse to recognize same-sex marriages legally performed elsewhere.

Thirty-six states and the District of Columbia allow gay marriage. The Alabama Supreme Court this week defied a federal judge and ordered probate judges to stop issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.