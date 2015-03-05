Amazon to add 400 full-time jobs in Chattanooga

A worker at wheels her cart of "picked" items to shipping at Amazon's Chattanooga Fulfillment Center were hard at work Monday. WRCBtv.com photo

Online retailer Amazon is hiring for more than 400 full-time positions at its fulfillment center in Chattanooga, according to a news release.

The new full-time positions, which offer company benefits starting on the first day, are in addition to the hundreds of seasonal associates the facility has converted into regular, full-time roles after the holiday season.

Amazon says they are hiring in order to meet growing customer demand.

The hourly positions will pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Employees will immediately be eligible for comprehensive benefits that include health insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent match, bonuses, company stock awards and a network of employee-peer support.

Amazon also offers full-time employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether the skills are relevant to a career at Amazon.