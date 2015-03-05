Parts of TN getting up to 14 inches of sleet, snow

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - A winter storm has dumped up to 14 inches of sleet and snow in parts of Tennessee, closing schools, cancelling flights and shutting down most businesses.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been reports of 8 to 14 inches of sleet and snow in northwest Tennessee.

In Middle Tennessee, there have been reports of accumulations over 3.5 inches. State offices have been closed, and the governor is urging people to stay off the roads.

Accumulations through Thursday morning haven't been as much in East Tennessee, with reports of up to two inches.

Many parts of the state could see a warming trend starting on Friday, when temperatures are expected in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some parts of the state could see highs close to 60 by the weekend.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.