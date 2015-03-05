TSSAA postpones state basketball tournament

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state basketball tournament games scheduled for today have been postponed due to extremely hazardous road conditions.

Today's schedule will resume tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. in order to allow extra time to for road conditions to improve in the morning.

Friday's scheduled semifinal games will be played on Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m. due to Middle Tennessee State University's women's basketball game that is scheduled game at 10:00 a.m. Saturday's scheduled championship games will be played on Sunday.

A full schedule of times will be released later today, according to the TSSAA website.

Officials from MTSU and TSSAA have been monitoring the weather situation and road conditions since 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning. “There is no way that we are willing to put any student-athlete's life in jeopardy in order to try to play a basketball game,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of TSSAA. “To us, the safety of the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and anyone attending or participating in the state basketball tournament is first and foremost.”