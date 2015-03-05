Cleveland elementary teacher named Southeast Region Teacher of the Year

A 5th grade elementary teacher in our area is being recognized regionally.

Adam Moss at Arnold Memorial Elementary School has been named Southeast Region Teacher of the Year for 5th through 8th grades.

This is the third consecutive year that Cleveland City Schools has a finalist for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Moss has been a 5th grade teacher at Arnold Memorial Elementary School for six years.

He will now compete for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year which is announced in October.