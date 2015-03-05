Red Bank residents urged to attend FEMA meeting in April - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank residents urged to attend FEMA meeting in April

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

Red Bank's city manager is urging all of those living in the city to attend a public meeting with FEMA next month.

The meeting will be an opportunity for residents and property owners to review the new preliminary flood risk maps, speak to experts about possible new insurance and also give their input.

City Manager, Randal Smith, says once the maps are finalized, they will remain the same for years to come.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.