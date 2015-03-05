Captain Mark Gibson to serve interim as Cleveland Police Chief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Captain Mark Gibson to serve interim as Cleveland Police Chief

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland City Manager Janice Casteel announced Wednesday she has appointed Captain Mark Gibson to serve as the interim police chief.

The moves comes after former chief Dennis Maddux was demoted after serving just one day on the job.

Gibson becomes the fourth person to run the department in the past year.

