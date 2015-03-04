Korean POW Soldier returned home

It's taken just shy of seven decades, but Private First Class Lotchie Jones is back home in Tennessee.Jones went missing in action while serving in the Korean War. His family had always wondered what happened to him, until just last month when his remains were identified.He was flown into Tennessee on Wednesday, and brought to Jasper.Jasper was painted in red, white and blue with signs welcoming their long lost soldier back home to Tennessee."We don't have many POW/MIA coming back home," said Jan Coffelt, Lotchie Jones' Niece.It was a day that will remain a good memory in the hearts of Lotchie Jones' family."I just saw a lot of pride, respect. People would come out and they didn't even know him, I didn't even know him," said Coffelt.His family never forgot about him after more than 6 decades of unanswered questions, his community had not either as hundreds lined the streets from Monteagle to Jasper."To have that many line the streets, make signs, hold flags, it was overwhelming," said Coffelt.Shirley Thomas was 2 years old when her uncle went off to the war and Coffelt wasn't even born.."When we grew up that's all we heard was stories of Lotchie," said Coffelt.And today, for the first time, he is back home with his family, along with hundreds others."That motto 'never forgotten', that came alive today," said