Three suspects lead several law enforcement agencies on chase in woods

A joint investigation is underway between Sequatchie and Hamilton Counties.

The investigation involves three suspects and a stolen vehicle from Hamilton County that was recovered in Sequatchie County.

An official with the Sequatchie County Sheriff Office tells Channel 3 around 4:00 p.m. Central Time Wednesday, Sequatchie County deputies were called to a possible altercation along Highway 111. When they arrived, they saw three people, one female, two males beside a vehicle. As deputies approached the three individuals jumped over the guardrail and took off into the woods.

It was discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Chattanooga.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, Rhea County canines, and Tennessee Highway Patrol aided Sequatchie County deputies in setting up a parameter and searching for the suspects.

The female, 18-year-old Bailea Nicole Jackson of Soddy Daisy, was apprehended around 7:00 p.m. CST and one of the male suspects, 24-year-old Dustin Colby Davis of Hixson was taken into custody around 8:00 p.m. CST.

Both individuals are charged with theft over $1,000 and evading arrest. The third suspect is still on the loose.