Cleveland Police officer arrested for the second time in four days

By WRCB Staff

A Cleveland Police officer is arrested for the second time in four days.

Officer Jeff Griggs was taken into custody Tuesday night for violating an order of protection.

The order was issued following a weekend incident involving Griggs, Griggs' wife, and then-Police Chief Dennis Maddux.

Griggs was arrested for domestic violence after his wife claimed he bit her fingers during a fight.

Griggs has filed for divorce, and for the criminals charges to be dismissed.

He's been placed on paid administrative leave.

