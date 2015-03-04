Misconduct trial for Hamilton County jailer to begin in April

The case against a Hamilton County jailer, accused of official misconduct, is scheduled to begin next month.

A TBI and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigation led to charges against a 45- year-old Steven Marcel Ward last fall.

The indictment claims Ward exceeded his authority by telling an inmate he would interfere with the judicial process related to the inmate's jail records,

If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison.

He is suspended without pay.