Viral video reveals gray area under Georgia animal law - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Viral video reveals gray area under Georgia animal law

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
 A video posted on social media has been stirring up a lot of attention in north Georgia.

Many of our viewers have been asking about the video posted last week of a dog chained up outside during that story with frost on its back. It even caught the attention of the chief of police in Chatsworth.

Channel 3 found out this situation can become a legal gray area for police.

You're looking at video taken last week outside a Chatsworth apartment complex.

The woman you hear in the video didn't want to go on camera, but says she called police because she was worried about the dog's well being in the frigid temperatures.

Chatsworth Police Chief Josh Etheridge says one of his sergeants investigated the call and made sure the dog had food water and shelter.

Georgia law doesn't list a specific temperature but states “adequate heat, ventilation, sanitary shelter and that wholesome and adequate food and water should be consistent with the normal requirements of feeding habits of the animal's size, species and breed.”

“It simply did not fit. While we agree, it probably wasn't the idea conditions for the dog to be left in, it did not justify a charge at that time,” Etheridge said.

The U.S. Humane Society says pets are sensitive to extreme cold especially exposed skin on noses, easers and paw pads because they can quickly freeze and suffer permanent damage.

We discovered the dog was still outside Wednesday but was moved closer to the owner's porch.

Etheridge says the best thing to do in a situation like this is to call police because taking matters into your own hands could be considered theft.

“Had the dog not been on a leash and someone didn't know who the owner was, then certainly they could take it inside if it didn't have a collar and care for it,” he added.

And help protect our four legged friends.

Etheridge says the dog kennel did have cedar chips at the bottom of the kennel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.