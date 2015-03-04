First Annual Forgotten Child Fund High School Crappie Classic Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 7:29 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 18, 2015 7:33 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Crappie Club is sponsoring 1st annual Forgotten Child Fund High School Crappie Classic to help the Forgotten Child Fund collect toys for families who need a little help providing Christmas to their children. The Chattanooga Crappie Club has been very instrumental in raising the awareness of this worthy cause in the angling community.



The Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing Team will be the Host Club for this event which will be held Saturday, March 21, 2015 on Chickamauga Lake .



This tournament is open to all High School and Middle School that have fishing club programs. All student anglers must be current members of FLW or BASS High School program to participate. This tournament is only open to members of a registered high school fishing team.



Teams can launch from any ramp of their choice on Chickamauga Lake and are allowed to trailer to the weigh-in site at the end of the day. The tournament time for this event will be from 7am to 2pm. Teams may start fishing at 7am and have to stop fishing at 2pm. You will be on the “Honor System”.



The weigh in will be held at 3pm at the Soddy Lake Fishing Pier located behind the Region's Bank at 11704 Hixson Pike in Soddy Daisy.



In this event the boat captain may fish along side of the student anglers. Each boat will bring their 7 biggest fish to the weigh in.



You may use live or artificial bait in this tournament. Each person may keep 15 fish per person that measure a minimum of 10” (TWRA limits and regulations apply).



The entry fee will be $20.00 per boat and all proceeds will go to help the Forgotten Child Fund.



There will be awards presented for 1st thru 5th place and also “Big Fish”.



New toy donations for the Forgotten Child Fund will also be accepted and boxes will be available on site for any toys you can bring. These toys will be distributed to needy families for Christmas 2015.



For more information please contact Coach Mike James with Sale Creek High School Bass Team, Cell: 423-421-5869.