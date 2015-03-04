Foster, not a fan of Conference Tournaments, but intends to win SoCon Tournament

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Before the Lady Mocs use their 15th number one seed in the Southern Conference Tournament since 1984, let's get one thing straight. Hall of Fame Head Coach Jim Foster is not, I repeat, is not a fan of conference tournaments.

Foster said, "the only reason we have conference tournaments is for tv, there's absolutely no need for them."

His reasoning: in two seasons under his watch, the Lady Mocs haven't lost a regular season conference game.

Foster added, "in my opinion, it's patently absurd for a team to go through a conference undefeated and not have the right to represent that conference."

With wins over two top-10 teams, Stanford and Tennessee, 22 straight wins this season and the AP number 17 ranking, it's clear the UTC Women have done enough regardless to earn a spot in the big dance, but despite Foster's disgust for conference tournaments under no circumstance are they alright with not cutting down the SoCon Tournament nets, again.

"I think you instruct your team to win every game. (pause) end of discussion," said Foster.

Guard Alicia Payne said, "we don't think about losing the southern conference, we go out to win. No matter what we'll make it automatically, if we get the job done."

Getting the job done is exactly what the Lady Mocs have been doing. Foster says it's no fluke they ran the table on the conference thus far.

"They did a great job of refusing to lose and even the games that we did not play as well as we would have liked on both ends of the floor, we never lost our defensive integrity," said Foster.

The Lady Mocs open SoCon Tournament play in the quarterfinals against the eight seed, UNCG on Thursday at 12PM in Asheville, NC. Eyewitness Sports Director Paul Shahen will be in Asheville with both the UTC Men and Women starting Thursday. Tune in for live reports.