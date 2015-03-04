Mocs' Boyle earns SoCon's wrestler of year honors

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Sean Boyle is the Southern Conference Wrestler of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday. Boyle is ranked No. 8 in the nation at 125 pounds and is 27-5 overall.

Boyle is the seventh student-athlete in UTC history to grab the SoCon Wrestler of the Year award, and the first since Cody Cleveland (2008-11) in 2009. Boyle is the first 125-pounder to earn the award since The Citadel's Ryan McClester in 2004. He is in his first. and only, season at Chattanooga after transferring from Michigan.

The Lowell, Mass., native enters this weekend's Arby's SoCon Wrestling Championship with a 16-2 dual record that includes a 6-0 mark in SoCon bouts. A two-time SoCon Wrestler of the Week this season, Boyle owns wins over five top 20 opponents, including then-No. 5 Thomas Gilman (Iowa). Four of his five losses have come to ranked opponents.

Boyle is joined on the all-conference squad by teammates Nick Soto (133), Michael Pongracz (141) and Scottie Boykin (197). For Soto, ranked 13th nationally at 25-9 this season, the all-conference selection is the fourth of his career. Boykin's selection is his second straight, while Pongracz's is his first. Justin Lampe made the SoCon All-Freshman team at 165.

This group helped Chattanooga to a 13-6 dual record, a 7-0 SoCon mark and an appearance in the top 25 this season. The Mocs also advanced to the quarterfinals of the NWCA National Duals for the first time.

Up next for UTC is the Arby's SoCon Wrestling Championship on Saturday, March 7, in Asheville, N.C. Doors to Kimmel Arena open at 9 a.m. First-round matches are slated to begin at 10 a.m., with finals starting at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to the tournament, watch all of the action live for free on the SoCon Digital Network. Links for live scoring and the broadcast are on the wrestling schedule page on GoMocs.com

2014-15 Wrestler of the Year