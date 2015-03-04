SEC women hoops start times earlier due to incoming ice, snow Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 11:53 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 11:53 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference is moving up the start times for two opening-round games in its women's basketball tournament as a winter storm bears down on central Arkansas.



The first game of the tournament, between Auburn and Florida, will tip off Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central - two hours earlier than initially scheduled.



The day's second game, between Alabama and Vanderbilt, will start 25 minutes after the Auburn-Florida game ends.



This year's tournament is at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Forecasters say the area could receive 2-4 inches of snow and sleet this afternoon and evening.



The conference said people who hold tickets for Wednesday's session but are unable to attend can trade them for general admission seats at any later session



