SEC women hoops start times earlier due to incoming ice, snow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SEC women hoops start times earlier due to incoming ice, snow

Posted: Updated:
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference is moving up the start times for two opening-round games in its women's basketball tournament as a winter storm bears down on central Arkansas.
    
The first game of the tournament, between Auburn and Florida, will tip off Wednesday at 4 p.m. Central - two hours earlier than initially scheduled.
    
The day's second game, between Alabama and Vanderbilt, will start 25 minutes after the Auburn-Florida game ends.
    
This year's tournament is at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Forecasters say the area could receive 2-4 inches of snow and sleet this afternoon and evening.
    
The conference said people who hold tickets for Wednesday's session but are unable to attend can trade them for general admission seats at any later session

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.