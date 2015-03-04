Kentucky now 30-0, rallying to beat Georgia Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:15 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:15 AM EST Posted:Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - No. 1 Kentucky overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to keep its perfect season intact, beating Georgia 72-64 on Tuesday night.



The Wildcats (30-0, 17-0 Southeastern Conference) had won their previous five games by an average of 24 points.



They were really challenged in this one by Georgia (19-10, 10-7), which had the sellout crowd roaring when Yante Maten tipped in a miss of his own shot to put the Bulldogs up 56-47 with 9 minutes remaining.



But Kentucky showed it knows how to win the close games, too. The Wildcats began pounding the ball inside to 6-foot-11 freshman Karl-Anthony Towns, who managed to stay in the game until the closing seconds after picking up his fourth foul.



Kentucky seized the game with a 14-0 run, and Georgia hurt its chances by missing three straight 1-and-1.



Towns led the Wildcats with 19 points.



Nemanja Djurisic topped Georgia with 18 points



