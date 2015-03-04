Alabama county halts all marriages after same-sex ruling

(AP) - The probate court in one of Alabama's biggest counties says it won't issue any marriage licenses at all after the Alabama Supreme Court disagreed with a federal court and upheld the state's ban on same-sex marriage.

Mobile County's probate court posted a notice on its website Wednesday saying it is halting all marriages while it reviews the decision.

The announcement doesn't say how long that review might take. And it's still unknown what probate judges in Alabama's 66 other counties will do.

A federal judge had previously ordered Mobile County's probate judge to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

The all-Republican Alabama Supreme Court sided with a pair of conservative groups Tuesday night and ordered Alabama's probate judges to stop issuing marriage licenses to gay couples.