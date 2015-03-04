Schneider, Devils hand Predators 4th straight loss Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:12 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:12 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Cory Schneider made 33 saves, and the playoff-hopeful New Jersey Devils beat NHL-leading Nashville 3-1 on Tuesday night, sending the Predators to their season-worst fourth straight loss.



Adam Larsson and Eric Gelinas scored first-period goals in front of a sparse crowd that came out on a snowy night. Mike Cammalleri was awarded a goal with 1:14 remaining in the game.



Mike Fisher had the lone goal for Nashville (41-17-7), which entered the night with a league-leading 89 points. This is the Predators' worst skid since last March. Backup goalie Carter Hutton made 21 saves for Nashville, which lost at the New York Rangers on Monday.



New Jersey started the night nine points behind Boston, holder of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference



