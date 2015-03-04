Moody's 25 boosts Ole Miss past Alabama 82-74 Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:10 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:10 AM EST Posted:Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Stefan Moody scored 25 points, 22 in the second half, and Ladarius White added 19 to help Mississippi beat Alabama 82-74 on Tuesday night.



Moody hit 13 of 14 free throws and White made 4 of 5 shots from distance.



Aaron Jones added 10 points as Mississippi (20-10, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) recorded its seventh 20-win in nine years.



Mississippi trailed 43-38 early in the second half before going on a 17-3 run for a 55-46 advantage. Six Ole Miss players scored during the stretch, including back-to-back 3-pointers by White.



Alabama pulled within 75-70 with under a minute left, but Mississippi made 7 of 8 free throws to seal it.



Levi Randolph led Alabama (17-13, 7-10) with 32 points after going perfect from the line on a school-record 17 attempts.



Rodney Cooper added 14 for the Crimson Tide and Jimmie Taylor had 13 points with 11 rebounds.



