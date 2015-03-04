Hayward, Cousins lead Jazz past Grizzlies, 93-82 Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:07 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:08 AM EST Posted:Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors scored 21 points each, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and a career-best 24 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 93-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.



Rodney Hood finished with 13 points for Utah, shot 45 percent and won its third straight.



Courtney Lee led Memphis with 18 points, while Marc Gasol finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Jordan Adams added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while Mike Conley scored 11, but was 4 of 11 from the field.



The Grizzlies, who have lost three of four, were short-handed with starting forward Zach Randolph and reserve guard Beno Udrih out with illness, and defensive stalwart Tony Allen suspended for the game due to a violation of team policy.







