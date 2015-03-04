Hayward, Cousins lead Jazz past Grizzlies, 93-82 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hayward, Cousins lead Jazz past Grizzlies, 93-82

Posted: Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors scored 21 points each, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and a career-best 24 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 93-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.
    
Rodney Hood finished with 13 points for Utah, shot 45 percent and won its third straight.
    
Courtney Lee led Memphis with 18 points, while Marc Gasol finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Rookie Jordan Adams added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while Mike Conley scored 11, but was 4 of 11 from the field.
    
The Grizzlies, who have lost three of four, were short-handed with starting forward Zach Randolph and reserve guard Beno Udrih out with illness, and defensive stalwart Tony Allen suspended for the game due to a violation of team policy.



Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.