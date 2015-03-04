Teague, Horford help Hawks rally from 18 down, beat Houston Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:06 AM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 10:06 AM EST Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Jeff Teague scored 25 points, Al Horford added 18 and the NBA-leading Atlanta Hawks rallied from an 18-point deficit to win their fifth straight game, 104-96 over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.



James Harden, the league's leading scorer, was serving a one-game suspension and did not play for Houston, but the Rockets led for the most of the game until Teague's 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining put Atlanta up 91-90.



Houston forced a couple of ties in the closing minutes, but never regained the lead.



Jason Terry finished with 21 points in a reserve role and starting forward Terrence Jones had 18 points for Houston, which was attempting to match its season high with a sixth straight victory.



