Facebook post from TN lawmaker creates controversy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Facebook post from TN lawmaker creates controversy

Posted: Updated:
Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia. Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia.

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says there should be more open conversations about race and that there are means of discussion other than Facebook.

The Republican governor was referencing a Facebook post by Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia.

Butt's post said called for a "Council on Christian Relations and an NAAWP." It was a comment on a Jan. 26 open letter from the Council on American-Islamic Relations urging potential Republican presidential candidates to reach out to American Muslim voters.

Critics say "NAAWP" has been used by white supremacist organizations and stands for the "National Association for the Advancement of White People."

Haslam told reporters this week there are other forums to discuss race.

There have been calls for Butt, who is white, to apologize and step down from her leadership position. Butt says her post was misinterpreted.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.