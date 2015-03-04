Georgia cop fatally shot by suspect in Fulton County

(NBC News) - A police officer died after being shot in the head by a suspect in Fulton County, Georgia early Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim was one of two officers who were "ambushed" as they responded to reports of shots fired at a home at about 1 a.m. ET, Detective Melissa Parker of the Fulton County Police Department told NBC News.

The suspect had left the scene by the time officers responded and had begun to search the surrounding neighborhood when they were fired on, she said, adding that it was very dark and foggy at the time.

The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, she said.

"This is not the first officer that we have lost. It's heartbreaking," Fulton County Assistant Police Chief Gary Stiles told NBC affiliate WXIA .

The station reported that police were told the suspect was possibly intoxicated.