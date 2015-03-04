UPDATE: Victims in fatal crash on Hixson Pike identified

Police have revealed the identity of the victims in the head-on collision on Hixson Pike Wednesday morning.





Sixty-three-year-old Judy A. Jeffers and 36-year-old Julie A. Hairfield both died from their injuries received in the crash.



________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Chattanooga police tell Channel 3 that both drivers in Wednesday morning's crash have succumbed to their injuries.Chattanooga police are investigating what led up to a fatal crash on Hixson Pike near the intersection of East Boy Scout Road early Wednesday morning.The call came out just before 6:30am of a crash with entrapment.Sgt. Gary Martin with Chattanooga Police said the two cars were traveling in opposite directions when someone crossed the center line, causing the head-on collission. He said the investigation was preliminary and they aren't ruling out the wet roads as a potential contributing factor.But there were no witnesses to the crash and the only two occupants have passed away so investigators must look the wreckage and debris for clues."Just the roadway evidence and the vehicles themselves," Sgt. Martin said. "We'll look for the point of impact, where the point of impact was, the debris that's been thrown from the vehicles and what direction its gone."Police are still working to notify the victims' families.Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on this developing story.