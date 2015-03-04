Former Vice President Al Gore reports for jury duty in TN

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Even former vice presidents get called for jury duty.

Davidson County, Tennessee, court officials say Al Gore reported and was ready to serve Monday, but he was dismissed because he had a scheduling conflict if the trial ran long.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1GfvJnF) reports that Gore wore a suit when he walked through the doors of the Nashville courthouse and waited in line with 167 other people who also reported for jury duty.

Trial Court Administrator Tim Townsend says the two-term vice president was mostly unrecognized until his name was called when about 30 prospective jurors went for screening for a breach-of-contract trial.

He says Gore was dismissed because he had to attend an out-of-state meeting next Monday and wasn't available if the trial lasted that long.

