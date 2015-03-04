UPDATE: Cold, windy, and a wintry mix for Thursday

Colder, drier air is moving into the Tennessee valley tonight. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 20's with colder teens away from the cities. This may cause some slick spots especially in the higher elevations where sleet and some freezing rain happened. Most of the valley areas will see evaporation tonight and this will keep the main roads in good condition. But watch out for slick spots on secondary roads. Sunshine will return for Friday, but highs will only be in the 40's with a lighter north wind. Skies will be clear Friday night and it will be cold again with lows in the 20's.

Saturday will be sunny and much warmer with highs in the upper 50's and light south winds. On Sunday a few more clouds will move in and there may be a shower or two Sunday night. Highs Sunday should be in the low 60's. More clouds will stick around on Monday and Tuesday with highs just a little below normal and in the mid to upper 50's. Sun mixed with clouds will return for Wednesday with highs into the mid 60's. And next Thursday will be quite pleasant with highs in the low 70's and partly sunny skies.

Paul Barys



For Friday:

8 AM ... Sunny, 23

Noon ... Mostly Sunny, 33

5 PM ... Mostly Sunny, 42





