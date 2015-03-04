Crash on the greenway in Cleveland

A man escaped serious injury after his vehicle crashed on the greenway in Cleveland and ended in the creek.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 34-hundred block of Keith Street.

A Bradley County EMA official says it looks like the truck hit the bridge and possibly flipped, landing upright in the water.

The adult male patient was standing on the roof when responders arrived.

He was treated for minor injuries on the scene and transported by EMS to Sky Ridge Medical Center.