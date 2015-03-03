School lunch push Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 11:32 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, March 4, 2015 12:19 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Nutritionists from Tennessee were in Washington DC Tuesday.

They were joined by hundreds of their colleagues from across the country in lobbying Congress to change school nutrition standards supported by First Lady Michelle Obama. Opponents say the new menu standards are costly and unpopular with students, and some Republicans are supporting legislation to relax the rules.



Melissa Livesay, Franklin Co. School District, "We want our students to eat the meals that we put out for them, and so just ask Congress to look at some of the rules and regulations that we're facing and perhaps give flexibility on some areas."



In Tennessee, school officials say one of the rules they struggle most with is the 100-percent whole grain requirement.