Giving special needs children a safe place to have fun

The Jump Park in Chattanooga kicked off a special evening of giving back.Tuesday night was their first ever special needs night. The Jump Park closed to the public from 4:00-6:00 p.m. to allow a non-threatening, safe, and fun environment for special needs children. 105 kids were signed up for the first ever event.

Trampolines are often used in therapy, to engage the core, which can help with speech. Not to mention the exercise and fun. Parents we spoke with say this means as much to them as it does their kids.



James Bachtell, parent, "He just loves this, to be able to come down here and jump around, and just let loose. You kinda have to keep a close eye on him everywhere you go, and to be able to come down to a place like this, you can just sit back relax, and let him go and have some real fun."



The Jump Park will close to the general public every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month, and open for any special needs children and their caretakers for 15-dollars.

