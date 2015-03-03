March 9th is "Luther Day" - now go do something nice!

Chattanooga City Council proclaims March 9th "Luther Day" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

This coming Monday and every March 9th thereafter will now be known as "Luther Day" in Chattanooga.  So named in honor of Luther Masingill. the late great, legendary broadcaster.

Family and friends were at the City Council meeting Tuesday night for the honor.

Councilman Chris Anderson read the proclamation.

He died October 20, 2014.  To honor him on his day, we're all encouraged to participate in random acts of kindness for others.

