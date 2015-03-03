Public Works spend over $130,000 in first two winter weather eve - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Public Works spend over $130,000 in first two winter weather events

By WRCB Staff
The bill is in for the city of Chattanooga after our first two hits from ol' man winter.

Crews spread over $130,000 dollars worth of salt and brine and plowed nearly 14-hundred miles of road.

Public Works Administrator Lee Norris reported to the council, Tuesday evening, that teams worked through the night last week and made use of the interactive tracking system on the chattanooga.gov website to keep residents informed of where they were working.

