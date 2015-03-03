Bradley Co home damaged by fire Tuesday evening - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co home damaged by fire Tuesday evening

By WRCB Staff
McDonald, TN (WRCB) -

We have a crew on the scene of a house fire on Greendale Lane in McDonald, Tennessee.

Bradley County firefighters were still working to put out hot spots in the home around 10:30.

Chief Troy Maney of  Bradley County Fire and Rescue tells Channel 3 the call came in around 9:00 p.m. and that roughly 65-percent of the house was damaged.

The homeowners were checked out by EMS and are okay.

The Red Cross was called in the assist the homeowners.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

We'll pass along any new developments as we get them.

