Accident at Sequoyah Access Road sends one person to the hospital

By WRCB Staff
SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

A portion of  Highway 27 was blocked off for more than an hour Tuesday night when a single vehicle wreck snarled up traffic in the area.

Soddy Daisy Police are investigating the accident. It happened in the north bound lanes at the Sequoyah Access Road exit.

The road was blocked off for more than an hour.

The driver was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition at this time.

