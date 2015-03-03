Chattanooga City Council waives $1000 in landfill fees for barge demolition

The Chattanooga City Council voted Tuesday night to waive landfill fees up to $1,000 for debris removed from a barge that sits on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga.

Council Chairman Chip Henderson tells Eyewitness News he hopes federal authorities will clear the way for demolition to begin within a month. Crews will recycle most of the structure and whatever items they can. The rest will go to the landfill. The resolution approved by the council clears the way for what many have called and eyesore to finally be removed from the North Shore.

Allen Casey, who owns the barge, had the structure floated to the city in 2009 in hopes of turning it into a restaurant. Since then, Allen has filed for bankruptcy.

The barge remains in place. Vandals have marked the building with graffiti, broken windows, and littered the deck with trash.