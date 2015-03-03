5 St. Paul adults charged in multistate sex trafficking ring

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged five St. Paul residents in what authorities allege was a multistate sex-trafficking ring.



The two men and three women each face seven counts for allegedly trafficking multiple victims in 2013 and 2014. Authorities say the victims included a 16- and a 17-year-old.

According to the criminal complaints, the suspects posted ads for sex on Backpage.com in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Georgia.

Charged are 19-year-old Suwan Cross, 25-year-old Thomas William Evans, 28-year-old Yolanda Foster, 38-year-old Doris Keller and 19-year-old Ishmael Williams.

A Minneapolis newspaper reports Cross was charged via warrant and is not in custody. The other suspects were booked into the Ramsey County Jail Tuesday.

The complaints list six victims in the ring. Online court records do not list defense attorneys.

