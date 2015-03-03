Lawyers questioning potential jurors in girl's running death

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - Attorneys are questioning potential jurors on their beliefs about physical punishment in the capital murder trial of an Alabama woman accused of making her granddaughter run until she died.

Some would-be jurors are former high school football players who described being forced to run as punishment during practice.

The men all say they benefited from the exertion. But one potential juror says making high-schoolers exert themselves that way is different.

The questioning came Tuesday in the trial of 59-year-old Joyce Hardin Garrard. She says she's innocent of allegations that she made her 9-year-old granddaughter run as punishment until she collapsed.

Jurors are being questioned in open court after a judge reversed himself and granted a defense motion to let the public witness the process.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.