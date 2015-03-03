UPDATE: Chattanooga Police locate missing person

UPDATE: Paul Parr has been located after missing for 24-hours.

____________________________________________________________________

Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing adult.Sixty-four-year-old Paul Parr was reported missing from Chattanooga, Tuesday.Parr is 6'1", 290 lbs, with salt and pepper hair and green eyes.Parr was last seen walking in the woods at 5764 Highway 153 around 9:51 a.m. wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt with a tan collar and blue sweat pants.If you see Paul Parr please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.