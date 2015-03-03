UPDATE: Chattanooga Police locate missing person - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police locate missing person

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Paul Parr has been located after missing for 24-hours. 

____________________________________________________________________

Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing adult.

Sixty-four-year-old Paul Parr was reported missing from Chattanooga, Tuesday. 

Parr is 6'1", 290 lbs, with salt and pepper hair and green eyes.

Parr was last seen walking in the woods at 5764 Highway 153 around 9:51 a.m. wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt with a tan collar and blue sweat pants. 

If you see Paul Parr please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.