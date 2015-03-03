Unlikely friends together again

(KARE) Erling Kindem celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday with his 4-year-old pal Emmett by his side.

"Happy Birthday Erling," said the preschooler as he hugged the WWII vet.

The friendship that became an internet sensation in the summer of 2014 is still going strong.

When America first met Emmett and Erling, they were next door neighbors sharing lawnmower races and backyard croquet matches, despite an age difference of 86 years.Soon after, Emmett moved to a house in the country and Erling to a retirement community.

