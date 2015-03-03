Cleveland Police searching for suspect in criminal financing inv - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Police searching for suspect in criminal financing investigation

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland Police need your help finding 27-year-old April Swafford.

She's wanted for questioning in a criminal financial investigation.

Police say they're working a large scale case involving criminal simulation, hacking of business and personal bank checking accounts.

They say if Swafford has contacted you in any way offering to help pay your bills, or if you know where she is - call police.

