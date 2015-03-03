Winter Storm Watch in effect for Wednesday night

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Marion, Hamilton, Rhea, and Meigs counties in Tennessee for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisory for Grundy and Van Buren counties.



For the rest of us we will see scattered rain showers for tonight and tomorrow. Rain amounts will be generally light. Highs will respond nicely for this evening with temperatures finally reaching the upper 50's. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50's and highs for Wednesday will be in the mid to possibly upper 60's.



The actual high for Thursday will be at midnight. But much colder air will move in throughout the day on Thursday and temperatures will be dropping into the 30's. READ MORE | Channel 3 iRadar



The big question remains as to when the changeover from rain to a wintry mix starts. North and west of the city I think it may be around 4 AM EST. Over the city around 8 AM give or take an hour is a good bet. We will see rain change over to sleet and possibly freezing rain. Roads will probably be warm enough to start just wet, but if the freezing rain does not turn over to snow some roads could be icy.



There should be a turnover to snow slowly from the northwest. Right now I think 2-4" is possible in the higher elevations north and west of the city, with 1-2"over the metro area. and less than 2" over most of N Georgia. The further south you go it could become negligible. This is all subject to change. But the trend is for the colder air to move in a bit slower than earlier thinking, which would lead to a bit more melting. Expect lows in the low 20's Friday morning and mid 20's Saturday morning, so some re-freezing is possible.