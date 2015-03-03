Tide turns for bullied toddler

(WCBD) A toddler and mother facing the wrath of the internet may now be on the right side of the web.

Things are getting better for Kyra Pringle and her daughter Mariah, a 2-year-old with a rare genetic condition.

Last month, Kyra posted a photo of Mariah to Facebook to celebrate her birthday. However, thousands on the internet had other ideas, making fun of the birthday girl's picture and calling her a monster, not knowing she is real.

After sharing her story on NBC affiliate WCBD, the country took notice. Mariah's story was shared around the country and in Europe.

"It's amazing because know the world knows Mariah," said Kyra Pringle.

The negative spotlight on Mariah turning positive as the strangers that taunted the 2-year-old began saying sorry.

Read more at WCBD's website.