Bill would restrict where CCA inmates could file lawsuits Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 4:56 PM EST Updated: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 4:56 PM EST Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A bill has been filed in the legislature that would prevent Corrections Corporation of America from being sued anywhere in the state except for the county where the private prison is operated.



A lawmaker who sponsored the proposal said it would prevent inmates from being transferred across the state to go to court. Others, however, say that judges and even juries in small towns that rely on the jobs those private prisons bring are likely to be biased in favor of CCA.



The bill follows a Tennessee Supreme Court decision involving a former CCA inmate who sued claiming his leg was amputated because of bad medical care. The court said a state law requiring inmates to sue in the county where the prison is located doesn't apply to private prisons.



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



