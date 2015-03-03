Official: Homeless man killed by police did time for robbery

By TAMI ABDOLLAH

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A law enforcement official says a homeless man killed on Skid Row by Los Angeles police had been released last May from a federal prison after serving roughly 14 years for bank robbery.

The man was identified Tuesday as Charley Saturmin Robinet by the official who had been briefed but was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Robinet was a French national who was convicted in 2000 of three federal charges for holding up a Wells Fargo branch and pistol-whipping an employee to pay for acting classes at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Federal prison records show he was released on May 12.

Robinet was killed Sunday after a confrontation with police. Police say he tried to grab a probationary officer's gun and three officers fatally shot him.

