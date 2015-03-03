House passes bill to regulate car hailing firms such as Uber

ATLANTA (AP) - The first of a slew of bills that would regulate popular car hailing services such as Uber has passed the Georgia House, and several more are under discussion.

Officials of the high-tech car service, which requires apps to be used both by drivers and passengers, say they aren't happy with the measure.

Rep. Rick Golick says his bill that passed Tuesday "provides for reasonable insurance coverage requirements from the time the driver's 'app' is on through the time that the passenger is dropped off."

Uber spokesman Taylor Bennett says Golick's bill and others "would create a very difficult landscape for us to operate in Georgia" because of insurance requirements.

Many states are grappling with the same issue. Bennett says thousands of Georgians make extra money driving for Uber.

