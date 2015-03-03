Mother testifies son, girlfriend set fire to her house to kill her

A mother testified against her own son and his girlfriend Tuesday after they admitted to burning her home and trying to kill her in January.Police said the couple set fire to the woman's home on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road on January 6. The victim escaped and the couple went on the run before confessing to police in Louisiana.

Johnny Shouse and Gladys George are charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson.The judge ordered the pair to stay in jail and sent their cases to the grand jury Tuesday during their preliminary hearing."I woke up and I look over and I saw the fire at the door and it was just surreal I guess," Paula Shouse said about the night she escaped her burning home.Shouse said several of her dogs died in the fire. One detective testified one dog was covered in kerosene with accelerant found all around the house."He said he wanted to basically drop off the face of the earth and get off the grid and leave," said Det. Charles Sledge."He said his mother would've been in the way so he poured her house with gasoline and took her vehicle."Mrs. Shouse said her son has been in and out of mental health hospitals but never received a clear diagnosis. He never finished school because he couldn't handle big crowds, she said.Judge Shattuck sent their cases to the grand jury to decide if there's enough evidence for trial. George remains in jail on a $1.25 million bond. Shouse remains in jail on a $2 million bond.His was kept at a higher amount because he was on probation and cut off his GPS tracking device after the fire. According to his probation officer, Shouse served 8 years in prison and registered as a violent sex offender for aggravated sexual battery of a 4-year-old child in the early 2000s.