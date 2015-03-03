Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrest burglary suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrest burglary suspect

By WRCB Staff
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested  Michael Anthony Basham on warrants for auto burglary and theft in the Keith Valley Road area.  

Basham was taken into custody by Bradley County deputies and has been charged with three counts of Auto Burglary and Theft under $500.00. 

Basham was booked into the Bradley County Jail.  
